Theo Jansen Debuts His Newly Slimmed Down Wind Powered Walking Strandbeest For 2018

2018 Strandbeest Uminami

For years we’ve been writing about Dutch artist Theo Jansen and his Strandbeests, incredible wind-powered walking sculptures, and those inspired by them. Over the years, the kinetic sculpture has undergone changes, but in 2018, Jansen debuted a the “UMINAMI, a slimmed down, sleeker version of his previous Strandbeest designs with redesigned joints.

UMINAMI, the new strandbeest doesn’t have hinging joints like the classical strandbeests. So they don’t get sand in their joints and you don’t have to lubricate them.

