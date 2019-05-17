Bewildered Man Finds Himself Looking For Existential Answers From a Rather Talkative Talking Tree

In the wonderfully surreal short film “The Talking Tree” by Stefan Hunt and Matthew Webb, a young man (Eka Darville of Jessica Jones) was cutting through Central Park on a snowy day when he heard a voice calling out to him. The man turns around and is astonished to find that he’s talking to a rather talkative tree (voiced by John Ventimiglia from The Sopranos.

Before the conversation can get anywhere, however, the credits start rolling. The man pushes the titles card back for a bit in order to give himself time to ask the profound existential questions one would ask of a talking tree. Rather than getting the clarity he feels he needs however, the poor guy is stuck, more bewildered than before.

The Talking Tree is an off-beat short comedy film written and directed by Stefan Hunt and produced by Matt Webb. It stars Eka Darville (Jessica Jones, Empire) who plays a man searching for purpose alongside John Ventimiglia (Blue Bloods, The Sopranos) an endearing claymation-faced tree who appears to have all the answers.

Throughout history, humans have gazed up at the stars, hypothesised about the sun, contemplated horizons and invented whole pantheons of gods in a quest to find an answer to that elusive… https://t.co/jmHx0056fp — Eka Darville (@ekadarville) May 15, 2019

via Vimeo Staff Picks