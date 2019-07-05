Laughing Squid

Gorgeous Cover of the Simon and Garfunkel Song ‘The Sound of Silence’ Played on Pan Flute and Quenacho

Brothers Luis and Fabian Salazar of the Ecuadorian world music band Wuauquikuna performed an absolutely gorgeous cover of the iconic Simon and Garfunkel song “The Sound of Silence” on pan flute, quenacho flute and other instruments from South and North America.

We bring to life our music using the instruments mainly from South and North America and from other parts of the world. Although our favorite instruments are: Quena, quenacho, chinese flute, zampoñas, rondador, panflute, toyos. We perform in different festivals and play concerts all over Europe and outside its border.

The brothers also performed a stunning cover of “Amazing Grace”.





