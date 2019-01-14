Laughing Squid

Thanos Disappears ‘The Simpsons’ in a Couch Gag

After thinning out the Marvel Cinematic Universe herd a bit in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, a rather entitled Thanos made his way over to The Simpsons‘ Springfield home and parked himself on the sofa in order to greet the family when they arrived home. Unfortunately when they did, the family didn’t have enough time to react (or run for cover) before the bejeweled titan began disappearing them one by one.

All were gone except little Maggie Simpson, the adorable 30 year old infant who appeared content enough to finally have a seat on the couch.

