The Gregory Brothers of Songify This! have taken it upon themselves to songify everyone’s love of Jon Snow with a humorous and catchy Game of Thrones tune titled “The Shape of Jon Snow.”

Like everyone else, we can’t stop thinking about Jon Snow.

Despite their desire to kill each other, the people of Westeros are united by singing about the shape of Jon Snow. Everyone can agree, it’s a great shape.