The Seinfeld Experience, An Immersive Attraction in New York City Celebrating 30th Anniversary of the Show

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Seinfeld premiere in 1989, Superfly Productions has announced that they will be bringing The Seinfeld Experience, a fully immersive attraction dedicated to the popular series, to New York City in Fall 2019. This experience will take place in Gramercy and will offer a Jerry-eye view to those who visit.

The ticketed experience will feature interactive exhibits designed to bring Seinfeld to life that include iconic costumes, memorabilia, set re-creations, and props from the show as well as never before seen content.

Jerry Seinfeld stated that he will also take part in the experience, yada yada yada…

Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly 90’s TV show. …All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.

