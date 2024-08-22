A Clever Advertisement For a Grocery Co-Operative Made Using Animated Cash Register Receipts

“The Receipt” by filmmaker Sam Gainsborough is a clever advertisement for British grocery market Co-Op UK that promotes the virtues of small business through a story told on cash register receipts. The film was produced by Blink Ink using actual receipts that were cut and animated by hand.

Inspired by black-and-white ink animation techniques, we used receipt paper and thousands of letters, numbers, and symbols to form a distinct typography aesthetic. Our incredible team printed and cut each frame of the film through a receipt printer, and all the frames were then animated in stop-motion (899 in total !), bringing out all the beautifully unique textures and imperfections made possible by traditionally handcrafted techniques

Behind the Scenes

via Vimeo Staff Picks

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

