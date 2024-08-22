A Clever Advertisement For a Grocery Co-Operative Made Using Animated Cash Register Receipts

“The Receipt” by filmmaker Sam Gainsborough is a clever advertisement for British grocery market Co-Op UK that promotes the virtues of small business through a story told on cash register receipts. The film was produced by Blink Ink using actual receipts that were cut and animated by hand.

Inspired by black-and-white ink animation techniques, we used receipt paper and thousands of letters, numbers, and symbols to form a distinct typography aesthetic. Our incredible team printed and cut each frame of the film through a receipt printer, and all the frames were then animated in stop-motion (899 in total !), bringing out all the beautifully unique textures and imperfections made possible by traditionally handcrafted techniques

Behind the Scenes

via Vimeo Staff Picks