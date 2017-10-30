Laughing Squid

The Normal People, A Short Film That Takes a Look Inside The Race of Gentlemen in New Jersey

New York City filmmaker, photographer and creative director Daniel Soares has created “The Normal People,” a short film that takes a look inside The Race of Gentlemen in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Every year people from all over the world meet in Wildwood, NJ to race their bikes and hotrods from the 1920’s and 1930’s on the beach, creating a MadMax like spectacle. This film is about the wonderful characters behind all of it.

“The house, the wife, the dog, they are all gone, but this ain’t gonna go…”

