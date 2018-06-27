Evolved Aliens Return to Take Over Earth in a New Trailer For ‘The Predator’

20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for The Predator, the upcoming sci-fi action horror film directed by Shane Black and fourth installment in the Predator film series. The trailer features genetically upgraded aliens returning to take over Earth. The Predator will crash-land in theaters on September 14th, 2018.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.