Darkness Creeps Into the Elegant Trailer for Disney’s Live Action ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’

Disney released the first trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, their upcoming live action fantasy film directed by Lasse Hallström based on E.T.A. Hoffmann‘s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” The trailer features Keira Knightly as the Sugar Plum Fairy and follows a young lady named Clara (Mackenzie Foy) who finds a Nutcracker doll and is put in charge, by her parents, to take care of it. Darkness creeps into the elegant world in Disney’s festive trailer. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is scheduled to march into theaters on November 2nd, 2018.

