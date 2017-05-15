The New Ugly Duckling, A Fantastic Animated Retelling of the Classic Ugly Duckling Fairy Tale

“The New Ugly Duckling” is a fantastic animated retelling of the classic “Ugly Duckling” fairy tale, created in 2014 by Flamboyant Paradise for the NET communications company, that is set to an alternate version of Nina Simone‘s song “Ain’t Got No, I Got Life” from the musical Hair. They used a clever mixture of filmed puppetry and CG animation to bring their new story to life.

Communications company NET wanted to show how making new connections helps you get out of a funk. They wanted to emphasize their social work as part of the company’s ethos. They proposed a new take on a classic tale. We used a blend of filmed puppetry to give a natural furry feel to the commercial and CG animation to get the expressive precision of the faces and limbs.

We had great fun creating this interpretation of the Ugly Duckling. We threw our furry friend into the worst emotional situations for our greatest viewing pleasure. The poor thing gets rejected from friends and family. He goes on a journey of discovery to find new friends and in the process discovers the pleasure of helping others and spreading love. He can finally find his way back into his family … maybe for the cycle to start all over again.