A Humorous Look at the Typical Rituals and Habits of the Millennial Generation

In “The Nature of Millennials” by IFHT Films, Canadian nature broadcaster David Suzuki takes a humorous look at the typical habits of those who were born in the late 1980s through the late 1990’s, addressing how the eat, how they work, how they seek a mate and how they become intensely competitive when it comes to an open electrical outlet.

Born between the early 1980’s and late 90’s, millennials have been shaped by technology. After checking her emails, social feeds, and blogs in bed, the millennial springs to life and makes a quick, organic, vegan, gluten free, breakfast acai bowl. …Will they, like every generation before them, dominate the workforce and inherit the Earth?

While some say no, there’s sufficient evidence coming out of South Florida that may prove otherwise…

