The Muppets Perform a Touching Song After Learning of Jim Henson’s 1990 Passing Through Fan Letters

In the closing act of the 1990 television special The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson, a frazzled Fozzy Bear becomes frantic that the tribute show that he and his fellow Muppets are working on lacks pizazz, so they turn to fan letters for ideas. Unfortunately, this is where they find that their creator, Jim Henson has passed.

Jim Henson passed away on May 16, 1990. The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson aired on CBS on November 21, 1990.

After a bit of weeping, the group, including Big Bird, came together to sing a beautiful rendition of “Just One Person”, the memory of Henson

The Muppets are planning a tribute to Jim Henson, not realising that their creator has passed away. When they discover the news, Fozzy wants to cancel the big production number, but Robin has other ideas.

The Entire 1990 Special

via Miss Cellania