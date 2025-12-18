Seth Rogen Announces Reboot of ‘The Muppet Show’

Seth Rogen announced the reboot of The Muppet Show, which will air as an ABC/Disney+ special on event on February 4, 2026. Rogen, who serves as Executive Producer, worked with Muppet Studios to bring this classic Jim Henson show to a new audience.

I’ve been working the better part of the last decade to try to bring my favorite show back… and it looks like I’m getting close.

This special will feature many of the beloved characters from the original series as well as special guest Sabrina Carpenter.