The Crew of ‘The Muppet Show’ Hilariously Perform as Themselves at the End of the 1st Season in 1976

A little bit of fun by the crew recorded at the end of the first series/season of The Muppet Show in 1976…The crew/cast includes Peter Harris, Richard Holloway, Jim O’Donnell, Brian Grant, Steve Springford, Jerry Hoare, Phil Hawkes, Gerry Elms,John Rook, Martin Baker, Sue Boyers, Francis Essex, Dennis Bassinger, David Chandler, Bryan Holgate, Peter Milic, Claude Walters, Tony Swain and the ladies from the Canteen.

