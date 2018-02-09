Artists Recreate Elementary Students’ Monster Drawings in Their Own Styles to Encourage Creativity

The Monster Project has brought together 100 professional artists from around the world and all sorts of awesome elementary students to recreate drawings, made originally by the kids, in their own styles to help them “recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.” Since their successful Kickstarter campaign, The Texas based project has released The Monster Project Art Book featuring 80 pages of their favorite illustrations and reached out to many incredible children. More artwork from the project is available to view on their gallery and Instagram.

With a decreasing emphasis on arts in schools, many children don’t have the opportunity for creative exploration they deserve. That’s a monstrous trend we would like to destroy. As artists ourselves, we understand how important that initial creative exposure is and how it can truly alter the shape of a child’s future.

By collaborating with the students and finding inspiration from their imaginings, we hope to help them recognize the value of their ideas and make them feel excited about the potential of their own minds. Creativity comes in many forms, and we hope to encourage their exploration of their own unique perceptions of the world we share. And, while we’re at it, we want to introduce to them the notion of art as a legitimate career path. (read more)