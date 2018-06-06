Emmet and the Gang Face LEGO DUPLO Invaders in an Intergalactic Trailer for The LEGO Movie 2

Warner Bros. released a thrilling trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the upcoming animated action sci-fi comedy film and sequel to The Lego Movie from 2014. The trailer follows Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), and the gang as they come face to face with LEGO DUPLO Invaders and fight to restore peace to the LEGO universe. The LEGO Movie 2 is currently set to blast into theaters on February 8th, 2019.

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.