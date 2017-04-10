Laughing Squid

The Intricacies of Quantum Mechanics Explained in 5 Minutes Using Ducks

Exurb1a has created a new amusing video where he takes a quack at explaining the intricacies of quantum mechanics in 5 minutes using ducks.

What a silly way to build a universe. My brother could do better and I don’t even have one.

