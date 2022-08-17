The Incredible Hulk Meets the Three Stooges in Court

Author and illustrator Tim Frady quite cleverly edited together a hilarious legal skit by The Three Stooges with a scene from The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, making it look like they were all in the same courtroom.

This is what might have happened if Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had created the Hulk in the 30s and 40’s. …In this imaginary time-line Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno were living in the days of Moe, Larry, and Curly to meet them on screen.

Frady also mashed up The Incredible Hulk with The Munsters and with The Six Million Dollar Man.

