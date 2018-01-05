Visual Effects Expert Explains the History Behind Shrinking People in Movies

In this timeline, Price explains the special effects techniques like forced perspective, compositing, the Schüfftan process, rotoscoping, motion control, motion capture and more. Movies include Bride of Frankenstein, Dr. Cylops, The Incredible Shrinking Man, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, Hook, The Indian in the Cupboard, The Lord of the Rings franchise, Ant-Man, and, of course, Downsizing.

