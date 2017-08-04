Creepy Anthropomorphic Baked Goods Announce Return of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ on Channel 4

In a rather brilliant but creepy trailer, a yummy variety anthropomorphic baked goods sang a rousing chorus of the Paul McCartney/Rupert And The Frog song “We All Stand Together” to announce the return of the popular cooking show “The Great British Bake Off” on its new home of Channel 4.

Follow the trials and tribulations of passionate amateur bakers whose goal is to be named the U.K.’s best. Each week, the bakers tackle a different skill, the difficulty of which increases as the competition unfolds.