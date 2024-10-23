A Hostage Exchange on a Bridge Goes Horribly Wrong In an Amusingly Dark Animation

“The Exchange” is an amusingly dark animation by Birdbox Studio about a hostage exchange on bridge that went horribly wrong. Seen through the eyes of an unknown person watching through a telescope, a hostage is to be exchanged for a sum of money, however, when the prisoner is taken out of the van, he promptly falls off the bridge. It all gets worse from there.

No mistakes this time. We have what he wants. He has what we want. Let’s go.

via Nag on the Lake

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

