A Hostage Exchange on a Bridge Goes Horribly Wrong In an Amusingly Dark Animation

“The Exchange” is an amusingly dark animation by Birdbox Studio about a hostage exchange on bridge that went horribly wrong. Seen through the eyes of an unknown person watching through a telescope, a hostage is to be exchanged for a sum of money, however, when the prisoner is taken out of the van, he promptly falls off the bridge. It all gets worse from there.

No mistakes this time. We have what he wants. He has what we want. Let’s go.

