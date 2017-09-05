Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Electric State, Narrative Art Book About a Girl & Her Robot Traveling West In an Alternate 1990s USA

by at on

The Electric State is a new narrative art book, created by sci-fi artist Simon Stålenhag, about a girl and her robot in the 1990s traveling west across the USA in an alternate reality. After a successful fundraising campaign on Kickstarter, Simon is now finishing the remaining pieces of art and writing text before he and the team at Free League Publishing get to work on book production. The progress of Simon‘s amazing looking book is available to view on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and his website.

https://simonstalenhag.tumblr.com/post/154071337497/stopping-for-food-and-dielectric-grease

https://simonstalenhag.tumblr.com/post/160690146862/home-showing-at-2139-mill-road

https://simonstalenhag.tumblr.com/post/157773108692/the-journey-through-the-electric-state-continues

https://simonstalenhag.tumblr.com/post/154373167652/cable-work-ahead-alpine-county-ca

via Design You Trust


Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly


Related Laughing Squid Posts


Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy