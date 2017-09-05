The Electric State, Narrative Art Book About a Girl & Her Robot Traveling West In an Alternate 1990s USA

The Electric State is a new narrative art book, created by sci-fi artist Simon Stålenhag, about a girl and her robot in the 1990s traveling west across the USA in an alternate reality. After a successful fundraising campaign on Kickstarter, Simon is now finishing the remaining pieces of art and writing text before he and the team at Free League Publishing get to work on book production. The progress of Simon‘s amazing looking book is available to view on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and his website.
