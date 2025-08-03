The Creative Life Inside an Incredible Artists’ Enclave in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn That Was Once a Candy Factory

“The Candy Factory” by Cory Jacobs and Jacob Schmidt is a wonderful short documentary about real estate agent Ann Ballentine and the former factory in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, that she bought over 40 years ago and turned into a welcoming place for artists and creators. Current and former residents talk about how they arrived and how Ballentine has acted as a “fairy godmother to all”.

