Humorous Short Film Questions Whether a Young Man Doing Crazy Flips In a Park Is Real or AI-Generated

Filmmaker Sebastian López created a humorous short film featuring two men on a park bench discussing whether an acrobatic young man doing incredibly crazy flips was real or generated by AI. One man insisted that it was AI, while the other loudly dismissed the idea altogether. The argument drew a lot of attention from passersby, who decided to join in and give their opinion as well. The crowd then approached the young man to determine whether or not he was real or AI.

No AI was used in the process of making this film.

Lopez shared what inspired the story.

A girl at the zoo asked if the giraffes were AI. Then I saw a guy doing crazy flips at the gym. Later I wrote this short story.