A Dry-Hopped Double IPA by Five Boroughs Brewing That Pays Heartfelt Tribute to NYC Service Workers

The folks at Five Boroughs Brewing Co. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn have created “Thank You”, a special double dry-hopped Double IPA that expresses heartfelt gratitude to the tireless service workers who have kept New York City up and running throughout this global health crisis. Each can within the four-pack pays tribute to the different essential services with art by Paulina Ho. All proceeds from sales of this hometown NYC brew will be donated to the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Ho’s artwork also appeared on LinkNYC kiosks around New York City through the #ArtOnLink project.