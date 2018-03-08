Testing the Accuracy of the Tesla Model S Autopilot by Going Around the ‘Curve of Death’ in the Rain

Journalist and author Mike Elgan of A Digital Nomad tested out the autopilot accuracy of a Tesla Model S car by allowing it to maneuver around a curve, appropriately called the “Curve of Death,” while it was raining at night. This was Elgan’s fourth test out of six with the Tesla autopilot feature, which thankfully turned out to be quite successful.
