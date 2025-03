Four Tesla Coils Perform a Galvanic Cover of the Classic Toto Song ‘Hold the Line’

Engineer Fabricio H. Franzoli programmed his quartet of handcrafted Tesla Coils to perform a galvanic cover of the classic Toto song “Hold the Line”. Each coil represented one of the four instruments in the song: keyboards, bass, guitar, and lead guitar/vocals and was part of Franzoli’s new setup.

Hold the Line by Toto performed by musical tesla coil quartet. The new setup is finally complete.