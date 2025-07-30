Two Performers Share a Stream of Electricity While Standing on Tesla Coils in Shandong, China

During the 2025 Qingdao International Beer Festival in Shandong, China, an attendee captured a unique performance that featured two performers in special suits who were standing on opposing Tesla Coils while spinning rods that allowed them to share a stream of electricity between them as they danced. Because the dancers were not grounded, the stream was of no danger to them.

Two performers at a beer festival in eastern China gave an “electric dance” using Tesla coils.