Terrified Vacuum Screams Out in Fear Whenever It Goes Over a Gap

Pasha Kharitonov of Moscow, Russia captured amusing footage of his vacuum, which is absolutely terrified on gaps. Whenever he attempts to vacuum over a gap on his dresser, it screams out in fear.
via reddit
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
Pasha Kharitonov of Moscow, Russia captured amusing footage of his vacuum, which is absolutely terrified on gaps. Whenever he attempts to vacuum over a gap on his dresser, it screams out in fear.
via reddit
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.