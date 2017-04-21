Laughing Squid

Terrified Vacuum Screams Out in Fear Whenever It Goes Over a Gap

Pasha Kharitonov of Moscow, Russia captured amusing footage of his vacuum, which is absolutely terrified on gaps. Whenever he attempts to vacuum over a gap on his dresser, it screams out in fear.

