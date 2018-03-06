Musicians Perform ‘Take On Me’ by A-ha and Smash Mouth’s Song ‘All Star’ in Different Music Styles

Talented musicians Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs and Seth Everman teamed up to perform a fantastic cover of the song “Take On Me” by A-ha in 20 different music styles. The dynamic duo also performed the song “All Star” by Smash Mouth in 10 different music genres.
