Binging With Babish Makes the Super-Sized Entrée From SNL’s ‘Taco Town’ Parody Commercial

To celebrate his millionth YouTube subscriber, Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea gave viewers a behind the scene look at his show setup and created the hilarious, super-sized entrée from the Saturday Night Live classic “Taco Town” parody commercial. Andrew made a crepe, pizza, multiple tacos and smashed them all together before deep-frying it all for 25 minutes. He finished it off right by then placing the surprisingly tasty looking monstrosity into a bag full of chili.

Thank you everyone for helping me reach 1 million subscribers!! Take a sordid peek behind the curtains of the BwB stage and see how I make the show each week. Then, join me as I endeavor to stack as many Mexican, French, Italian, and American layers into one beer-battered monstrosity known as the Pizza Crepe Taco Pancake Chili Bag.


