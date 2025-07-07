Over 300 People in T-Rex Costumes Race Like Horses at a Washington State Racetrack

Emerald Downs racetrack in Auburn, Washington, held their hilarious T-Rex World Championship Races on June 28, 2025, where over 300 people from across the United States and Canada wore Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes and raced against each other like horses after being released from the gate.

Over 300 men, women, children, and seniors from 15 states and provinces competed! A crowd of over 6,000 attended the Sunday Horse and T-Rex races.

This race began in 2017 as a team building exercise for employees of TriGuard Pest Control and grew from there. In fact, Andrew Stuber of Houston, Texas, who won the men’s championship, is an original member of TriGuard.

Andrew Stuber, Houston, TX, was a narrow winner in the Men’s World Championship race. Stuber in a member of TriGuard Pest Control that helped start this yearly gathering of T-Rexes.



This ridiculous dinosaur race not only took place on the ground, but in the air as well, with Skydive Snohomish overseeing the event.

via 1440