T-Rex Dinosaur Wine Bottle Holder

Atlantic Collectibles has released an awesome T-Rex Dinosaur Wine Bottle Holder that is made to look like a deadly Tyrannosaurus rex is lying on its back, chugging your wine bottle or choice. It is available to purchase from Amazon.

This wine bottle holder measures 6.75 inches tall, 8.5 inches long and 4.5 inches deep approximately. It is made of polyresin, hand painted and polished individually. This dinosaur wine holder is an exotic representation of the prehistoric giant. This T-Rex is unique because after feasting on meat, it will guzzle down a whole bottle of wine!

via That’s Nerdalicious!, Geekologie

