The Ingenious Design of the Syphon Coffee Brewer

2007 World Barista Champion and coffee expert James Hoffman explained how a siphon coffee brewer works, how to use it, and how this device is particularly elegant and visually appealing. Hoffman also offers a brief history of the siphon, its recent resurgence in popularity, and how its ingenious design leads to a particularly smooth and luscious brew.

The siphon is such an impressive coffee brewer, well-known to intrigue and fascinate those watching the process of it making coffee. Here’s some of the history of how they came to be popular and how the brewing system works.

This is the first in a series of videos regarding the syphon brewer.