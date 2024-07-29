Musician in an Ape Mask Plays Bossa Nova Covers of Heavy Metal Songs
Musician SyncoApe performs bossa nova covers of vocal focused heavy metal songs while wearing a distinctive ape mask. Bands whose songs SynchoApe covers include The Prodigy, Selputura, Slipknot, Korn, Falling in Reverse, Linkin Park, and other metal bands.
Metal comes in many different forms: industrial metal, scandinavian new metal, vegetarian progressive grindcore, black metal, super black metal and LOOOOUNGEE
via The Awesomer