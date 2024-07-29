Musician in an Ape Mask Plays Bossa Nova Covers of Heavy Metal Songs

Musician SyncoApe performs bossa nova covers of vocal focused heavy metal songs while wearing a distinctive ape mask. Bands whose songs SynchoApe covers include The Prodigy, Selputura, Slipknot, Korn, Falling in Reverse, Linkin Park, and other metal bands.

Metal comes in many different forms: industrial metal, scandinavian new metal, vegetarian progressive grindcore, black metal, super black metal and LOOOOUNGEE

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts