Cute Mini Cheesecakes That Look Like Hunks of Swiss Cheese With a Hand-Painted Mouse Peeking Out

The Kyo Karucha Cafe in Kyoto, Japan, created cute mini cheesecakes that look like little triangular hunks of Swiss cheese. Each cheesecake also had a hand-painted mouse peeking out from one of the holes. The Gacchi Gourmet spoke with one of the bakers and found out how these mouse for the cheesecakes was made.

(Translated) The cheese mousse uses three types of cheese: The smooth and refreshing acidity of cream cheese, the richness and sweetness of mascarpone, and the light taste of ricotta cheese all blend together perfectly, giving the flavor a great depth. Each mouse has a different expression and personality, and it was a chewy, elastic panna cotta! It had a great affinity with the texture of the cheesecake. It was a supreme cheesecake that combined both adorable appearance and delicious taste!

via Everlasting Blort