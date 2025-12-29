Inside the World of Dedicated ‘Swiftie Dads’ Who Wait in the Parking Lot at Taylor Swift Shows

Podcasting dad Paul Scheer went inside the world of “Swiftie Dads” during Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in 2023, talking to a number of dads waiting in the parking lot of her Los Angeles shows. What Scheer found over several nights was dads who would do anything to make their daughters happy and daughters who loved them for it.

In 2023 I became obsessed with videos of dads in cargo shortswaiting in parking lots during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. So when she came to town, I grabbed a camera and headed down to talk to them. I thought it’d be funny. It turned out to be something else entirely.