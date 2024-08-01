Why Aerosmith’s ‘Sweet Emotion’ is the Perfect Takeoff Song When Flying on a Plane

The host of the travel site EYNTK recommends playing the intro to the classic Aerosmith song “Sweet Emotion” when flying, since it often perfectly matches up with the time it takes an airplane to take off. He suggested that nervous flyers might try doing this, as it has helped him sync with the vibe of the flight.

Did you know Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion” is the exact timing you need for a plane to take off. I found this out on accident by using it as my takeoff song one time to fit the vibes of a flight. …You just have to click play the second you hear the engines kind of rev up and you start moving.

The Full ‘Sweet Emotion’ Song