How to Build an Ingenious 400-Year-Old Swedish Torch From a Single Log

British homesteader Austin of The View From the Clouds, who shared how to build a Finnish rakovalkea, explained the history of the 400 year old Swedish Torch and showed how to build one. This particular fire lay uses a single log from a dead tree, cut to create an interior vertical flame. Because the flame sits off the ground, it is safe from ground weather and lasts a long time.

The Swedish Torch, a 400-year-old invention that demonstrates ingenuity and resourcefulness. Originally devised by Swedish soldiers during the 30 Years’ War, this clever creation allowed them to stay warm, cook meals, and light up the night using just a single log.

