Surprising Stories About Sesame Street

On a wonderful episode of the Mental Floss series, Scatterbrained, hosts John Green, Amanda Suk, Becca Scott, Elliott Morgan, and Dani Fernandez jump into the world of Sesame Street to share surprising stories about the iconic muppets and the amazing people who brought them to life.

We will not be telling you how to get to Sesame Street. But John Green and friends are here with some incredible stories in this episode of Scatterbrained. Like the time Elmo went before Congress and explained he wasn’t in a gang. How real-world events led to the evolution of Mr. Snuffleupagus. And why fans thought the show was killing off Ernie.