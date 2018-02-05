Moscow filmmaker and visual effects artist Michael Tivikoff (a.k.a. “ Mr.TVCow “) created “ Super Mario Cat Bros. ,” a special effects video where Super Mario Cat teams up with human Luigi and sets out to save the Princess , who is also an adorable feline.

