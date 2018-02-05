Moscow filmmaker and visual effects artist Michael Tivikoff (a.k.a. “Mr.TVCow“) created “Super Mario Cat Bros.,” a special effects video where Super Mario Cat teams up with human Luigi and sets out to save the Princess, who is also an adorable feline.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.