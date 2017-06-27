Laughing Squid

Makeup Artist Transforms Her Eyelids Into a Pair of Beautiful Sunsets

Miami makeup artist Luna Fortun has used her awesome skills to create an optical illusion that makes each one of her eyelids look like a beautiful sunset. Luna has shared more images of her outstanding face and eyelids paintings on Instagram.

via Cosmopolitan, My Modern Met


