Makeup Artist Transforms Her Eyelids Into a Pair of Beautiful Sunsets

Miami makeup artist Luna Fortun has used her awesome skills to create an optical illusion that makes each one of her eyelids look like a beautiful sunset. Luna has shared more images of her outstanding face and eyelids paintings on Instagram.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
Miami makeup artist Luna Fortun has used her awesome skills to create an optical illusion that makes each one of her eyelids look like a beautiful sunset. Luna has shared more images of her outstanding face and eyelids paintings on Instagram.
via Cosmopolitan, My Modern Met
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.