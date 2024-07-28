An Entire British Sunday Roast Rolled Inside a Yorkshire Pudding That’s Folded Like a Burrito

When Los Angeles foodie and traveler HungryHugh visited Camden Market in London, he found a unique yet tasty way to enjoy a traditional British Sunday roast without having to sit down to dinner. This is the Yorkshire Burrito, which originated with a food stand of the same name.

Yorkshire Burritos are available in a choice of three handheld Sunday roasts: beef, chicken, and vegetarian. Each wrap includes the “meat” plus traditional roast fixings wrapped in a giant Yorkshire pudding (popover) that is folded like a burrito.

Picture this: a fluffy Yorkshire pudding burrito filled with tender meats, roast potatoes, stuffing, and cauliflower cheese. Our menu features the star of the show, the Beef Yorkshire Burrito, with soft-braised Herefordshire beef, Sage and Onion stuffing, roast potatoes, greens, and our signature gravy, all wrapped up like a burrito. At Yorkshire Burrito you’ve got options – beef, chicken or cauliflower cheese.