Musician Summons Turtles to the Surface of a Pond With an Amazing Violin Cover of ‘Crazy Train’

Clejan the Trap Violinist amazingly summoned turtles to the surface of a pond while performing a truly amazing violin cover of the classic Ozzy Osbourne song “Crazy Train”. Clejan said that he wasn’t expecting this to happen.

I didn’t expect this.

The Full Version

Clejan Explaining What Happened

He Also Takes Requests