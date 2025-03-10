The Real Damage That Sugar Does to the Human Body

In a toothsome video by National Geographic, host Azlo Slade talked about the various types of sugar that are available to us in the present day, noting that it is greater than it has ever been in human history.

Sugar makes life sweet, but eating too much can make you feel terrible. High consumption of sugar can increase heart disease, lower survival rates for certain cancers, and lead to liver disease.

Luckily, all of these things can be reversed.

Let’s start by examining what happens when we cut back on the candy salads. Your risk of type two diabetes and heart disease are way lower. Inflammation goes down. You get a boost to your immunity and energy. Also, your sugar cravings will decrease, which means it’ll be easier to lose weight and keep it off, and you’ll get less cavities. You can even slow down the early wrinkles, and a healthier diet can lower your risk of depression.

He then turned it over to Allie Yang who talked about food addiction and what sugar does to the human body, particularly how it affects dopamine levels, which increases the cravings.

When we eat sugar, we’ll have a dopamine response. Dopamine is associated with learning. It tells us that what we’re doing is good for our survival. It can be a very, very strong urge that even if you’re full, you’re gonna reach for it anyway.