Matt Damon Takes on the Mob and Gets Bloody In a Trailer for the Coen Brother’s New Film ‘Suburbicon’

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for Suburbicon, an upcoming crime comedy film directed by George Clooney and written by the Coen brothers. The film, set in 1959, follows father and husband Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) who turns to violence against the mob after they take his wife and come after the rest of his family. Suburbicon is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 27th, 2017.

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices.

