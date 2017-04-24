Laughing Squid

Stunning Optical Illusions That Use the Space Between Posed Humans to Promote Pet Adoption

Photographer Amol Jadhav and art director Pranav Bhide, both of McCann Worldwide Mumbai, have created a stunning visual campaign in order to create awareness around the good work of the World For All Animal Care and Adoptions organization. In each photo, an optical illusion was created with perfectly posed humans who formed a clever area of light in the shape of a dog, a cat and a bunny, all animals available for sponsorship and/or adoption at World For All.

World For All Animal Care & Adoptions is a registered Mumbai-based animal welfare NGO that has revolutionised the model of stray animal adoptions. Founded in late 2009, we have homed over 7500 stray animals, conducted the sterilisations for over 9000 and attended to over 10,000 emergency medical aid calls.

Bunny

photos by McCann Worldgroup Mumbai

via PetaPixel

