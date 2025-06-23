Stubborn Husky Becomes an Amazing Mentor for His Deaf and Partially Blind Adoptive Canine Brother

An incredibly stubborn husky named Taco, who isn’t afraid to let his opinions be known, has become a wonderful mentor to Biscuit, his deaf and visually impaired adoptive husky brother, whom his humans Jess and Rob brought home. Jess said that when Taco was the only dog in the house, he was like a rebellious teenager who always wanted things to go his way.

He certainly tries to run the house when he doesn’t want to do something. He’ll make sure you know he does not want to do it. Kind of that really rebellious teenager

Biscuit Really Changed Taco’s Life and Attitude

He was born with partial vision and fully deaf. When we adopted him he came from a pretty bad situation. Taco was really a big piece of getting this kid comfortable. He’s been kind of a guide dog in that way. They’re certainly best friends. … They really get so much out of being in each other’s lives