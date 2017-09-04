The Strong Museum’s Astonishing Collection of Over 500K Toys and Games From United States’ History

The Great Big Story series Human Condition traveled to The Strong (a.k.a. “Museum of Play“) in Rochester, New York to take a look at their astonishing collection of over 500,000 toys, dolls, and games from throughout history in the United States.
Ready your senses for nostalgia overdrive: the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York, has every toy from your childhood and then some. Known as the “Museum of Play,” inside, you’ll find a colorful collection of more than 500,000 objects that represent the history of toys and games in the United States. From board games to videos games, dolls to Pez dispensers, Barbies to Furbies to yo-yos and more—if you can play with it, you’ll find it here.