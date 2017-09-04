Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Strong Museum’s Astonishing Collection of Over 500K Toys and Games From United States’ History

by at on

The Great Big Story series Human Condition traveled to The Strong (a.k.a. “Museum of Play“) in Rochester, New York to take a look at their astonishing collection of over 500,000 toys, dolls, and games from throughout history in the United States.

Ready your senses for nostalgia overdrive: the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York, has every toy from your childhood and then some. Known as the “Museum of Play,” inside, you’ll find a colorful collection of more than 500,000 objects that represent the history of toys and games in the United States. From board games to videos games, dolls to Pez dispensers, Barbies to Furbies to yo-yos and more—if you can play with it, you’ll find it here.

The Strong Museum's Astonishing History of Toys, Dolls, and Games in Rochester, New York


Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Subscribe by Email


Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy